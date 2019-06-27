Sonakshi’s ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ to release on Aug 2

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film “Khandaani Shafakhana” will now release on August 2 instead of July 26, and will clash with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer “Jabariya Jodi” at the box office.

On Thursday Sonakshi took to social media to announce the change in the release date. “Jann hitt mein jaari ek soochna ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ ab haqq se khulega August 2 ko.”

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, “Khandaani Shafakhana” also features Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah in key roles.

Based in Punjab, the film portrays Sonakshi as a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any length to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams.

On her role, Sonakshi had earlier said: “I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions.”