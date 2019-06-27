Sale of tobacco to minors banned in WGH

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh has prohibited the sale of tobacco products to minors below the age of 18 years as well as the same being sold in close proximity to educational institutions.

The prohibition comes after several complaints against vendors and shopkeepers were received from citizens.

“The sale of tobacco products to persons below the age of 18 years and within a radius 100 yards from the outer boundary of educational institutions is prohibited. Violation of the order is a punishable offence,” the order stated.

Vendors and shopkeepers where tobacco products are sold have also been directed to display a notice with a warning, ‘Sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to a person under the age of 18 years is strictly prohibited and is a punishable offence’.