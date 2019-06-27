Priya Prakash Varrier turns singer for ‘Finals’

Thiruvananthapuram, June 27 (IANS) Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation last year after a “wink scene”, has lent her voice to a song for the upcoming Malayalam film “Finals”.



“I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the wonderful response to my first attempt! Do watch the full video if you haven’t by clicking the link in my bio,” Priya wrote alongside a video of her crooning the number called “Nee Mazhavillu Pole”.



The actress shot to fame with her “wink and fire gun” kiss scene from the film “Oru Adaar Love”, directed by Omar Lulu. It resulted in Priya, 19, amassing over a million followers on social media.



Priya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film “Sridevi Bungalow” directed by Prasanth Mambully.





