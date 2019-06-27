PIL on ILP may have ramification in M’laya

SHILLONG: The recent PIL filed by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay before the Supreme Court against inclusion of business hub Dimapur in Nagaland under ILP may have its ramification in Meghalaya where there is a demand for ILP or similar mechanism to check influx.

According to reports, the PIL filed by the BJP leader sought direction from the court to take steps for protection of life and liberty, properties and other fundamental rights of non-Nagas living in Dimapur due to the imposition of the ILP.

The petitioner had quoted the provisions of the Constitution for free movement of Indian citizens anywhere in the country and added that sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, which gives powers to the state to impose ILP for Indian citizens, is arbitrary and unreasonable and offends Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi may hear the matter in July.

While refusing to comment on the petition filed by the BJP leader regarding Dimapur, an official source said on Wednesday that there are two views from the pressure groups, one demanding ILP and the other being in favour of entry and exit points in Meghalaya.

The state government is keen to implement entry-exit points and the process is also on to amend the previous Meghalaya Residents Act to give more teeth aimed at effectively preventing influx.

The officials of the political department are also consulting law department to ensure that there is no violation of the Constitution while framing rules since free movement of genuine citizens of the country should not be affected.

According to the petition of the BJP leader, if all the Northeastern states adopt such an ‘alien concept like ILP’, then the concept of citizenship will be diluted and fundamental rights will be immensely circumscribed.

The petitioner had said Gujaratis, Rajasthanis, Biharis, Jharkhandis, Bengalis, Gorkhas, Bodos, Dimasas, Karbis, Garos and others have been regarded as outsiders by the government of Nagaland, which is racial discrimination.