Panchayat polls in Tripura on July 27

Parties asked to abide by model code of conduct

GUWAHATI: Ahead of next month’s three-tier panchayat elections, the state election commission in Tripura has appealed to parties, candidates and the government to strictly adhere to the model conduct of conduct for ensuring free and fair polls in the state.

The model code of conduct became effective after the state commission had on Wednesday announced July 27, 2019 as the date for the elections to 6,111 gram panchayat seats, 419 panchayat samiti seats and 116 zilla parishad seats.

In a statement, the state election commissioner said that the commission was confident that political parties, candidates, voters and the election machinery fully appreciate the need for restraint and discipline to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

Altogether, 12,03,070 voters, including 61,6893 male and 58,6176 female would be eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,623 polling stations between 7 am to 4 pm on the polling day.

The filing of nominations for the polls will start from July 1 and will continue till July 8, 2019. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is July 11, 2019.

It may be mentioned that the state election commissioner had a discussion regarding the law and order situation with police and administrative authorities last Monday. An assessment on the requirement of police forces will be made by the authorities to keep all resources available for ensuring peaceful polls.

Congress geared up

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress says it is all geared up for the rural polls but hoped that the elections, which is exactly a month away, were held in a free and fair manner.

“We are contesting all the seats and hope to do well if there is a free and fair election. Our preparations gained momentum after the parliamentary elections,” Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president, Tapas Dey told The Shillong Timeson Thursday.

