Organisations call for 2 day picketing of Williamnagar DC office

TURA: Several student organizations from East Garo Hills have jointly called for a two day office picketing of the deputy commissioner’s office in Williamnagar on 2nd and 3rd of July in protest against the government for it’s alleged delay in appointing a Principal in the only government college of the district.

“We had submitted a memorandum to the Director of Higher and Technical Education in Shillong on June 12th with a fifteen day deadline demanding that the government appoint a Principal for the Williamnagar College but there has been no positive move from the government side. The post has been vacant since January and students are immensely suffering from the absence of a head of institution,” informed GSU East Zone President

Saljrang Tengrik R Marak.Williamnagar Government College is the only higher education institution of the government in East Garo Hills and hundreds of young students from far flung areas of the district seek admission every year.

“Since the government has refused to take any concrete steps even after two long weeks we are compelled to call for a two day office picketing of the deputy commissioner’s office from 9 AM to 4 PM on July 2nd and 3rd,” informed the GSU leader.

Along with the GSU, organizations like the Williamnagar Govt College Students Union, FKJGP and All A’chik Youth Federation have joined hands to organise the protest picketing of the government office, next week.The protesting groups are peeved with the government alleging inaction over a crucial matter as education.

“Principal Paritosh Chakravorty retired on January 28 and government was aware of the need to put in place a new head since this college caters to hundreds of poor students who have nowhere else to go for their education, but they failed to act which has compelled us to rise in protest,” informed the Garo Students’ Union East Zone president.