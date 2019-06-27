NCSK deplores lowest minimum wage for safai karmachari in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) is irked at the lowest minimum wage of Rs 300 per day for Safai karmacharis in Meghalaya.

Informing this National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), member Jagdish Hiremani on Thursday said that the salary for safari karmachari is very less

Stating that the Central Government’s minimum wage is Rs 605, he informed that he had directed that whatever minimum wage the central Labour commission decides, all the state government should implement it.

Acknowledging that it would not be possible for the state government to review the minimum wage every year, he said that he suggested the state government to review the wages once in five years.

He also informed that problems faced by the Safari karamchari was brought to him which include not getting retirement benefits as well as other benefits and one month time has been given to the department to solve all the pending matter.