Mukul to remain CLP leader ‘for now’

SHILLONG: Putting to rest speculation about the demand for change in Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leadership, the party’s Chief Whip and MLA, PT Sawkmie, has said that Mukul Sangma will remain the leader as of now.

Stating that Mukul Sangma is here to stay until there is a demand for change, Sawkmie on Wednesday told reporters there has been no discussion for change and no MLA had brought it up in any of the party meetings.

According to him, reports of demand for change in the CLP leadership in the Congress camp were “manufactured and fabricated,” adding the party so far has not discussed the issue.

Referring to the statement of MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh that the Congress is in no hurry to change the leadership, Sawkmie only said “time will tell” but for now Mukul Sangma will continue as the CLP leader.

He pointed out that when AICC in-charge Luizinho Faleiro visited the state, only nine MLAs attended the meeting which shows that change of leadership was not on anyone’s mind.

“If it was that important, all the 19 MLAs would have attended the meeting,” he said.

He added that Falerio’s visit was to revamp the party and not for change in leadership.

Faleiro, who visited the state last week, had said there was no demand for change while asserting that it was up to the MLAs to discuss if they wanted any.