Lanka to wear 2nd choice ‘lucky yellow jersey’

Manchester: In a first, the ICC has acceded to Sri Lanka cricket team’s request of allowing them to wear their second choice “yellow jersey” for the remaining World Cup games as they consider it to be “lucky” after winning against England.

The ICC has introduced a second choice jersey for each team in the competition where one team will be considered home and other away. India is set to wear their second choice jersey dominated by orange colour compared to their usual blue against England in Birmingham on June 30. Sri Lanka wore a jersey that had yellow base, different from their usual navy blue base and their campaign was back in track after beating hosts England. “The Sri Lanka team considers yellow jersey to be their lucky one. They put in a formal request if they could wear it against any other team in the competition. The ICC saw that it’s not clashing with colours of other teams and hence they have been allowed,” an ICC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. India’s bowling coach Bharath Arun said that India is not even thinking of the colour of jersey as they are more concerned about the match . (PTI)