Lajong extend winning run

SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong Juniors extended their winning run to 6 games in the U-18 Shillong Premier League after they emerged victorious over Ryntih Sports Club by 3-0 at the JN Stadium Shillong on Wednesday. Amon Lepcha scored a brace in the 26th & 59th minute. He scored the first goal via a header and scored the second after he was one on one with the keeper and chipped the ball into the back of the net. Gladdy Kharbuli scored the third goal in the 74th minute via a free kick from the edge of the box.Shillong Lajong will play their next match against Nongrim on July 1 at 3:45PM.