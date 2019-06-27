Laban top PS in state, Rajasthan’s Kalu in country

SHILLONG: Kalu police station in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district leads the list of the top 10 police stations in the country in 2018, officials said on Wednesday.

Laban police station bagged the top honour in the state getting a rank of 85 in the all-India list. Madanrting PS bagged the 86th rank in the list.

The list was drawn from a total of 15,666 police stations across the country.

In the list released by the Home Ministry on Tuesday, Kalu police station earned the top rank for providing facilities such as drinking water, wi-fi servers, a women help desk and recreational activities for police personnel.

Campbell Bay police station in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was ranked second, while Farakka police station in West Bengal’s Murshidabad stood third on the list.

The other police stations on the list were Nettapakkam in Puducherry (4th), Gudageri in Karnataka (5th), Chaupal in Shimla (6th), Lakheri in Rajasthan’s Bundi (7th), Periyakulam in Tamil Nadu (8th), Munsiyari in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh (9th) and Curchorem in South Goa (10th).

The shortlisting of the police stations was done on the basis of data uploaded by them on crime and criminal tracking network and system. They were evaluated on the basis of crime against women and SC/STs as well as property offences.

The total score was calculated depending on the number of FIRs registered, FIRs charge sheeted and FIRs charge sheeted within 60 days.

Incidentally, Sadar police station had bagged the 21st rank in the all-India list for 2017.

Champai police station in Champai district of Mizoram was declared the best in the North East scoring the 19th rank in India.

The state-wise top performers from the North East were Nazira police station in Assam (32nd all-India rank), Naya Bazar PS in Sikkim (33rd), Nambol PS in Manipur (35th), Nutan Bazaar PS in Tripura (37th) Peren PS in Nagaland (38th) and Kanubari PS in Arunachal Pradesh (46th), all scoring better than Meghalaya.

The selection of police stations was done on the basis of data collected from the CCTNS portal to provide impetus to all police stations to adopt CCTNS faster and update all crime related data on the portal.

The points awarded to the police stations were based on ground survey, actual visit to the police stations, citizens’ feedback, people leaving the police station after filing complaints or for other purposes, market place survey, feedback from pedestrians on behaviour of police personnel attached to the nearest police station, etc. (With inputs from IANS)