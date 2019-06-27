Kamakhya Temple doors opened for devotees as Ambubachi Mela ends

Guwahati: The doors of Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hill here opened for devotees on Wednesday after four days with devotees from different parts of the country visiting the temple on the occasion of the Ambubachi Mela.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was one of the first devotees to offer prayers to the Goddess after the doors of the famed Shakti peeth opened this morning. Sonowal later tweeted he had prayed for the development and well-being of all on the auspicious end of the Ambubachi Mela. The chief minister said he hoped “Maa Kamakhya’s divine blessings bring happiness and peace in everyone’s life.”

The mela is promoted as an integral part of the religious tourism initiative by Assam Tourism department. The state government made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth flow of devotees to and from the temple during the festival, including ferry services by ASTC, health camps, cleanliness measures, security and surveillance, lodging arrangements and cultural events. (PTI)