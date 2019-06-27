Govt gets Rs 430-cr revenue from coal

SHILLONG: The Mining and Geology department has collected Rs 430 crore as revenue from coal for restoration of environment since 2015.

Disclosing this, Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Environment SK Sunn said the Committee has asked the department to share with it the action plan for restoration of environment in mining-affected areas with due approval of the National Green Tribunal.

The department has also been directed to share its action plan with all the line departments.

Stressing on the need for afforestation in mining-affected areas, the Committee has also asked the Water Resources department to come with an action plan to clean Lukha river.

The Committee has also directed the government to ensure that the matter pertaining to cleaning of rivers in the state is included in the policy since different rivers like Lukha, Wahumkhrah and Umshyrpi are highly polluted.

“We have told them to come up with a concept plan on how to clean the rivers especially Umiam which faces the danger of siltation,” committee member HM Shangpliang said.

The Committee while expressing concern over the practice of Jhum cultivation especially in Garo Hills, also informed that they have been able to convince PWD and PHE departments to start laying new water distribution network.