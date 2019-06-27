Eastern Army Commander reviews security scene

GUWAHATI: Lieutenant General MM Naravane, general officer commanding in chief, Eastern Command visited Army and Assam Rifles formations in Assam to conclude his two-day visit to Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) headquarters on Thursday.

During the visit, he reviewed the security situation and ongoing counter insurgency operations in the state.

He was briefed by commanders on the prevailing security situation.

On Thursday, he visited headquarters of IGAR (East) where he was briefed by Major General GAV Reddy, IGAR (East) on various aspects related to security situation in the state.

The GOC addressed and interacted with all the officers in station.

He appreciated the hard work and dedication of all ranks which has resulted in achieving peace and stability in the region, an official statement issued here said.