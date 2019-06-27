DoNER ministry briefs NE MPs on schemes

GUWAHATI: The DoNER ministry has assured the North East MPs Forum that it would work in close coordination with the elected representatives from states of the region to improve the lives of the people.

DoNER minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday met the MPs of the forum which included the newly elected MPs from Lok Sabha representing North Eastern states and the members of Rajya Sabha.

The purpose of the meeting was to brief the MPs about the ongoing schemes and future plans of the government in the region, an official statement said.

The minister said the procedures laid down for detailed project reports (DPRs) have been simplified so as to expedite the execution of projects in the region and to curb the unnecessary delay.

DoNER secretary, Inder Jit Singh and North Eastern Council secretary, Ram Muivah and other senior officers of the ministry were present during the meeting.

Welcoming the MPs, Singh said the DoNER is the only region-based ministry in the government. He said chief ministers and resident commissioners of different states based in Delhi have been requested to coordinate with DoNER ministry and follow up with the officials about the development projects of various states.

The minister further said that then issues related to enhancement of budgetary allocation for development of North Eastern states are being discussed with the finance ministry.

“The Union Cabinet has agreed that under the new scheme, North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), 100 per cent funding is being borne by the Centre, which results in a huge relief to the state exchequer,” he said.

During the interaction, the MPs discussed development related issues pertaining to their areas.

They expressed pleasure at the fact that a chief nodal officer and nodal officer have been nominated by the DoNER ministry for their states and hoped that they are briefed about the status of development projects of their areas on a regular basis.