Couple held in MTDC staff’s murder case

SHILLONG: Police arrested a couple in connection with the murder of a Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) employee.

According to the police, the lookout notice issued on June 21 for the couple identified as Shanborlang Rani alias Deng Deng from Mawlai Syllaikariah and Grace Mery Kharumlong from Mawlai Mawtawar, compelled them to surrender before Nongpoh police station on June 22.

After their surrender, they were arrested by the police and they are currently in their custody.

Police said more details will have to be gathered from them on their role in the crime.

The woman MTDC employee, Iohbianghun Sahkhar, a resident of Umpling, worked as an assistant manager at Orchid, Polo.

She was found dead in a private forest in Umbir, Ri Bhoi district on June 6 though she was supposed to attend office on the same day.

Police have not divulged more details regarding the arrest of the couple.

Earlier, the case was transferred from Nongpoh police station to the CID.