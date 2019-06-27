Cong to back govt on agri varsity demand

SHILLONG: The opposition Congress on Wednesday threw its weight behind the state government on the demand for a Central Agricultural University after the Centre on Tuesday said the state would get only a college.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Congress MLA and Opposition Chief Whip PT Sawkmie said that the central government had intended to set up an agricultural university in the state, but that there is a doubt now. He said the Congress was very clear in its stand that nothing short of a university would do.

“Whatever be it, Central Agricultural University should be set up here and we cannot compromise on the matter,” he said.

Stating that the state government has spent over Rs four crore for land acquisition and it was even notified in the state gazette, he urged all the 60 MLAs and the three MPs to be united on the issue.

The state Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh, had earlier said the state government would not settle for anything less than a full-fledged central agricultural university to be set up at Kyrdemkulai in Ri Bhoi district.

On Tuesday, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in his reply to Shillong MP Vincent Pala in Parliament said that the state has to be satisfied with only an agricultural college.

“For an issue which concerns the state, we are ready to work with the government,” Sawkmie said.

Meanwhile, the Khasi Students’ Union has stated that it would discuss the new development.

KSU president Lambok Marngar said that the demand of the Union remains the same and they want a university and not a college.

He also said that the Union would pursue the matter with the state government.