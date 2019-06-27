Conclave bats for proper quality control in manufacturing

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Speakers at the 4th Regional Quality Conclave here underlined the need for effective quality control to ensure manufacturing competitiveness.

Ravi Capoor, additional chief secretary, industries and commerce inaugurated the day-long conclave organised by the Quality Council of India and FICCI on Wednesday.

“No country has progressed in the last decade as much as India. To maintain economic growth, we have to focus on quality in the process of manufacturing. We should not only check quality after the product is manufactured but ensure quality while the process is on,” Capoor said

He cited the example of tea manufacturing, saying that if the tea produced in Assam is of the best quality, then it will bring about a positive economic change.

“The need of the hour therefore is to build a good eco-system of quality control. We need to train new entrepreneurs and imbibe a sense of quality within,” Capoor said.

Shyam Bang, chairman, National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), Quality Council of India, in his address, said, “There should be a push from all sides for the manufacturing sector in our country to grow. The contribution of manufacturing to our country’s GDP (gross domestic product) is huge.

“One of the major factors for manufacturing growth is quality control and we have to strive hard to improve the quality system in our country,” Bang said.

C.K Biswas, chief executive officer, National Board for Quality Promotion (NBQP), was also present in the occasion.

Sessions on Zero Defect Zero Effect, new technologies for smart and sustainable manufacturing and a panel discussion on policy measures for enhancing quality and competitiveness were held during the conclave.