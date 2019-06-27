Assam CM visits families of martyrs, hands over financial assistance

Union Home Minister sends condolence message to bereaved families

GUWAHATI: AssamChief Minister Sarbananda Sonowa on Thursday visited the residence of slain CRPF ASI Nirod Sharma at Dahkaunia in Nalbari district who was martyred in an encounter with militants at Anantnag district in Jammu & Kashmir and offered floral tribute at the portrait of the brave soldier.

Sonowal interacted with the widow of the martyr and other family members and offered them his deep condolences. The Chief Minister handed over a cheque worth Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance to the martyr’s family. He also handed over a condolence message of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the bereaved family.

Attending the Adyashradha, Sonowal said that the sacrifice of the martyr would continue to inspire the young generation and motivate them to work for nation building. He also said that his sacrifice would not go in vain as the state and the country as a whole is committed to work resolutely to the safety, security and development of the nation.

The Chief Minister released a souvenir published on the occasion to commemorate the life and works of the martyr.

Later in the day, Sonowal visited the residence of slain CRPF jawan Sunil Kalita at Dimu under Rangia in Kamrup district who was martyred in an encounter with maoists in Jharkhand and offered floral tribute at the portrait of the brave soldier. Chief Minister Sonowal also interacted with the widow of the martyr and other family members and offered his condolences.

He handed over a cheque worth Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance to the martyr’s family. He also handed over a condolence message of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the bereaved family.