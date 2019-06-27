Chokpot MLA wants more MHIS enrollment centres

TURA: Chokpot MLA Lazarus Sangma has called for operation of more enrollment centres of MHIS in Garo Hills to make it easily accessible to people living in remote areas of the region.

Sangma, while voicing his dissatisfaction over inadequate enrollment drive centres in the region on Thursday said that MHIS, which gives medical benefits to the poor through insurance, has been a blessing for the rural poor.

“The scheme has become a boon for the rural poor and they have been trying to enroll themselves to avail the benefit. However, the implementing machinery is failing to bring the benefit to the masses as enrollment centres are of limited numbers,” Sangma said.

He cited for example that the there is only one enrollment centre for the whole Chokpot block. He said that Chokpot has inaccesible areas during monsoon and the people will be deprived of the benfits of MHIS if more enrollment centres are not opened in the area.“The enrollment drive itself will bring failure to the scheme if the centres are kept in limited numbers. More enrollment centres need to be set up in all parts of Garo Hills including temporary and mobile units so that people from inaccessible areas get access to the benefits meant for them,” Sangma re-iterated.

