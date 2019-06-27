Business as usual at cattle market at Khanapara despite boycott by KJBWA

NONGPOH: Despite stiff opposition and boycott by the Khasi Jaintia Butchers and Welfare Association (KJBWA) against Khanapara Cattle Market, yet the business in the market goes on as usual without any disruption from any quarters.

In order to make sure that the market opens as usual, the traditional head of Hima Mylliem in charge of market comprising of Myntri, Mr. K Langstieh and Basan Nongumlong, Mr SN Daloi along with the Secretary of Hima Mylliem, Mr Confide Rani on Thursday visited the Khanapara Cattle Market. A doctor from the Veterinary Department responsible for issuing Cattle health certificate, Dr W Khongjoh was also present during the day.

Heavy security was deployed by the District Administration of Ri Bhoi at the Khanapara Cattle Market so as to prevent from any untoward incident which may arise due to the ongoing protest of the KJBWA.

It may be mentioned, the KJBWA had in their protest earlier, alleged that this market didn’t serve he interest of the people of the state but only for few individuals involved in smuggling cattle to the neighbouring country, Bangladesh. Following which, they have also decided to boycott buying of cattle from this market.

Talking to media persons at Khanapara Cattle Market, Myntri K Langstieh said that people from Khasi Jaintia and even Garo Hills are welcome to buy cattle from this market without any fear in their endeavour to serve the beef consumers of the state.

Myntri Langstieh also said that the Hima Mylliem will not closed down this market just because of the opposition from a few quarters while stating that this market has been blessed and set up as per the traditional customs of the Hima by the forefathers from time immemorial and that it shall continue to serve the state and that the cattle business from this market shall go on as usual.

He also said that the presence of this cattle market also serves as a strong boundary pillar which prevent further encroachment by the neighbouring state of Assam into territories belong to the Hima and the state of Meghalaya.

On the allegations of the KJBWA that most of the cattle from this market were being smuggled to the neighbouring country like Bangladesh and Burma, Myntri Langstied clarified that this was only an allegation that had no substance in it.

“We do not give Transit Pass for transporting cattles to Bangladesh or Burma as alleged. We give Transit Pass only for destinations within the state, like Nongstoin, Dawki, Shillong etc.” Myntri Langstieh said, adding that those who wanted to know the truth could come and check by themselves the receipt of the Transit Pass at the market.

Myntri Langstieh also said that, ‘if the lessee of the market issues Transit Pass for transporting Cattles to Bangladesh or Burma as alleged, the Hima Mylliem will take stringent actions against him, to the extent that his lessee contract shall be terminated and handed over to a new lessee’.

Myntri Langstieh further said that regarding the allegations of cattle smuggling to Bangladesh or Burma, there are law enforcement of the Government like Police and Border Security Force (BSF) to conduct checking and actions against them and that this is not a subject or duty of the Hima Mylliem but of the law enforcement agencies duly authorised by the government.