Building, road built by job card holders inaugurated at Kut Rngi

SHILLONG: The AEC Building and approach road at Kut Rngi was inaugurated on Thursday.

The building built at the cost of Rs 10 lakhs and the approach road at Rs 11 lakhs by the Job Card holders of Kut Rngi VEC ,was inaugurated by the BDO in the presence of the Dorbar Shnong, job card holders, teachers and students of the area.

Expressing happiness over the timely completion of the Projects, the BDO solicited the cooperation of the VEC MEMBERS in carrying out developmental activities in the area in right earnest.

The BDO exhorted the Dorbar and the VEC members to take up more works rating to environmental protection and rejuvenation of water shed areas.

Kut Village is perched on a hilltop overlooking the Sung Valley and Nongjrong village and is inhabited by over 300 households. The Village has been able to make rapid progress in terms of development through MGNREGA scheme and is seeking to bring about more projects relating to protection and rejuvenation of water sheds and environment.

The Sordar Chester Sohtun in his concluding address sought the intervention of the Government through the Block Office to bring forth sustainable development in the area and congratulated the Block Office for having facilitated development in the area.

The inaugural programme witnessed participation of two schools and several young children of the Village.