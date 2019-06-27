Assam cops alert M’laya on ‘precious stones’ case

GUWAHATI: Assam police are in touch with their counterparts in Meghalaya regarding the sourcing of ‘precious stones’ by two Garo women from a coal miner in Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills district.

Maria Sangma, 54, and Minati Sangma, 46, from Derapathar and Tilabazar respectively in southern Assam’s Hojai district, were travelling on an auto-rickshaw with the items when they were intercepted by Assam Rifles at Monacherra near Hailakandi town on Tuesday.

“The women were thereafter handed over to us and during interrogation they revealed that the items weighing about 1.6kg were not raw diamonds (as reported in sections of media) but precious stones given to them by one Jackson Marak of Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills district for sale in Hailakandi,” Liton Nath, officer in-charge of Lala police station told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

Police further informed that Jackson is a nephew of Maria Sangma and is said to work in a coal mine in Jaintia Hills.

Asked about the worth of the precious stones, police said it could be ascertained only upon further verification.

“Interrogation of the duo is on. In the meantime, we have informed our higher-ups about the matter and they have started talks with their counterparts in Meghalaya,” Nath said.