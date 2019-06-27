1.02 lakh names in NRC exclusion list

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: As many as 1,02,462 names figure in the NRC additional draft exclusion list which was published on Wednesday in accordance with the provisions contained in Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003.

“The persons whose names appear in the list are those persons whose names were included in the draft NRC published on July 30, 2018, but have been subsequently found ineligible,” a statement issued by the state coordinator, National Register of Citizens (NRC) Assam, said.

The persons were found ineligible after publication of draft NRC because they were either declared foreigners or doubtful voters or persons with cases pending at foreigners’ tribunals or their descendants.

Besides, some persons were found to be ineligible while appearing as witnesses in hearings held for disposal of claims and objections while others were found to be ineligible during the process of verification carried out by LRCRs (local registrars of citizen registration) under provisions of Clause 4 (3), after publication of complete draft NRC on July 30, 2018.

It may be mentioned that over 41lakh people have been excluded in complete draft NRC out of over 3crore people who had applied for inclusion of their names in the NRC.

“The additional draft exclusion list will not contain the results of the claimants and objectees appearing for hearings held for disposal of claims and objections between February 15, 2019 and June 26, 2019. The results of those hearings will be published only in the Final NRC to be published on July 31, 2019,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the hard copies of the list were made available for public view from 10am on Wednesday at NRC Seva Kendras, offices of deputy commissioner/sub-divisional officer civil/circle officer.

Particulars of the list can also be viewed online in the NRC website, www.nrcassam.nic.in.

“Those persons who will be excluded will also be informed individually through letters of information (LoI) to be delivered at their residential addresses along with the reason for exclusion. Such persons will have the opportunity to file their claims which will be disposed through a hearing by a disposing officer. The submission of claim and its disposal by the disposing officer through a hearing will happen together,” the statement said.

The letter of information will mention the details of the venue of the claim submission cum hearing.

“The hearings will start from July 5 onwards. The date of hearings will also be available online on the NRC website from June 29 onwards. All such claims will be disposed thereafter and results of such persons will be declared in the final NRC on July 31” the statement said.