Two women caught with rough diamonds worth Rs 10 cr in Hailakandi

GUWAHATI : Acting on a tip off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Assam Police seized rough diamonds worth Rs 10 crore from two women in southern Assam’s Hailakandi district on Tuesday.

As per reports, the women caught red-handed were found in possession of 1,667 gram rough diamonds.

The women have been identified as Monia Sangma and Minati Sangma. Both of them hail from Meghalaya.

The women were on their way to sell the rough diamonds at Monacherra village when they were apprehended by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Assam Police.

The security personnel stopped the auto rickshaw in which the duo were travelling and found the rough diamond worth crores from a bag.

They brought the women and the seized diamonds to Lala police station.

On being interrogated, Monia, told the police that the diamonds were given to her by a cousin who works in a coal mine in Meghalaya and she was here to strike a deal with a customer.

A case has been registered against them in the Lala PS. A forensic team will arrive soon to examine the seized rough diamonds, police sources said.