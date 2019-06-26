International Day against Drug Abuse observed in Williamnagar



TURA: Together with the rest of the country, East Garo Hills Social Welfare Department in collaboration with Chibasal Women’s Self Help Group also observed the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with the theme, “Health for Justice, Justice for Health” at Williamnagar Government College on June 26, 2019.

The chief guest on the occasion, Aloysius Ch Marak, ADC, said that this kind of programme is the need of the hour to make the youth aware of the ill effects of drug abuse and illicit trafficking as they are vulnerable to drug abuse and easy victims of human trafficking. He also said that drug abuse among the youth is increasing day-by-day and the comprehensive solution is needed to tackle the menace of drug abuse in our society.

On the day, Dr. Bibha Rechil, District Malaria Officer, spoke at length about the effects of drugs on physical and mental health while Kennedy Marak, Circle Inspector, deliberated on different forms of human trafficking such as force labour, force prostitution, force begging, etc.

Earlier, District Social Welfare Officer, Novareen Umdor, delivered the welcome and key-note address while Ringring Marak, Counselor, District Child Protection Officer, proposed the vote of thanks.

