Foreign firms eye healthcare sector in state

SHILLONG: Different consultancies from the USA and Bangladesh on Tuesday met the Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek, here expressing their keenness to invest in the health sector of the state.

The foreign delegation comprised of Philip Loh, Interworld, USA and Mushtaq Hussain, Simura Industrial & Mercantile Company, Bangladesh, besides others.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Hek said that the delegation expressed its keenness to set up hospitals, wellness centres and even a nursing university in the state.

The delegation would again visit the state for an official meeting with the state government with their technical experts for an appraisal of the feasibility of developing health infrastructure in the state.

“If the idea is successful, it will be beneficial for us to promote health tourism as well,” he said.

During their visit, the delegation also visited the Mebai wellness centre in the city to see its working.