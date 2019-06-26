Foetus found in civil hospital toilet

SHILLONG: A female foetus was found in the commode of a patient’s toilet at the Shillong civil hospital here on Monday morning.

The Laban police station received telephonic information from PAB civil hospital about the foetus.

It was found in the toilet of room number 36.

The foetus was taken out from the toilet in the presence of a doctor and inquest was held in the room before it was forwarded to the SDM & HO Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. It has since been kept at the hospital morgue.