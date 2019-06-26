EJH raids reveal fresh coal mining at Sohkymphor

JOWAI: Raids conducted by the East Jaintia Hills district administration on Tuesday revealed fresh coal mining in the Sohkymphor area of the district.

It appeared though that mining was suspended due to incessant rain.

The raids were conducted in several parts of the district in a bid to stop illegal coal mining.

In other parts of the district, many coal mines were found abandoned and there were no fresh coal dumps. Abandoned labourers’ sheds, non- functional cranes, equipment, water-filled pits, and piles of waste coal and dirt were found in the coal mining areas.

The district administration had in the past few months conducted several raids in various parts of the district. Police and officials from PWD, DMR and Taxation besides others comprised the raiding parties.

On Tuesday, the raids were carried out by a team of officials divided in four groups. One of the groups was led by the Deputy Commissioner, FM Dopth, himself. The other three teams were led by Additional Deputy Commissioner SS Syiemlieh, Magistrate DM Suja and Magistrate S Marwein along with police officials, including the Additional SP, Deputy SP, Circle Inspector and officer-in-charge women police.

The raids were conducted in Dkhiah East and West, Rymbai, Sutnga-Umpleng and Sohkymphor areas.

The deputy commissioner led the raid covering Dienchynrum, Rymbai, Umshong and Iapmala. SS Syiemlieh took charge of raids in Sutnga, Sakhain and Lelad areas, DM Suja’s team covered areas in Sohkymphor and Byrwai while S Marwein covered areas in Dkhiah. Some media persons also accompanied the teams during the inspection.