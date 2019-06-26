Consultant for Smart City project soon

SHILLONG: Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling on Tuesday said that the process of finalising the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the Shillong Smart City project was in the final stages.

Dohling said that once the PMC is in place, different projects which are to be taken up under the Smart City project would also be finalised.

The state government has appointed T Krishna T Murthy as Chief Executive Officer of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the Shillong smart city project.

It may be mentioned that the state government has decided to go ahead with the idea of developing Shillong into a smart city though there are no clear indications from the Centre as to whether it will sanction the funds for the project on 90:10 or 50:50 basis.

Shillong was selected as the 100th city to receive funding under the Smart Cities Mission, which was also the final slot.

The Smart City Mission was one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key electoral promises in 2014. The scheme, launched on June 25, 2015, aims to develop 100 cities across the country, making them citizen-friendly and sustainable.

The total proposed investment in the selected cities under the scheme is over Rs 2.05 lakh crore.