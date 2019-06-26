Cong slams PM for still being in poll mode

SHILLONG: The state Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for still being in election mode.

The Opposition Chief Whip and Congress legislator PT Sawkmie said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister wasted his time in accusing the Congress in Parliament instead of finding solution to varied problems affecting the people.

“In his reply to President’s address, the speech of Prime Minister was like he was preparing for another election”, Sawkmie said.

According to the Congress legislator, the Prime Minister should have highlighted the policies and programmes of the state.

“The Prime Minister lacks vision, people have greater expectations from him than in 2014 but he is not elaborating on how to build a new India”, he said.

Modi targeted the Congress by stating that the party was not bothered to highlight the good works of former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PV Narasimha Rao.

Modi also said Emergency imposed by the Congress government is a blot on the democracy.