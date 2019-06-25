Water supply scheme for New Shillong Township in limbo

Major projects, including 2022 Games Village to be affected

SHILLONG: At a time when the state government is preparing to host the National Games and construct the Games Village in Mawdiangdiang, a water supply project meant for the area is in limbo.

Besides, there are many upcoming buildings and projects in Mawdiangdiang, including the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

However, the New Shillong Township Water Supply Project meant for Mawdiangdiang and adjoining villages, is yet to take off.

Another irony is that the Greater Ampati Water Supply Project sanctioned at the same time is in progress.

The matter was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday by UDP associate member and Mawphlang legislator SK Sunn.

Raising the matter in a letter addressed to the chief minister, the legislator wanted to know why two yardsticks were adopted for the implementation of New Shillong and Ampati water supply projects.

Referring to his submissions in the Assembly in 2018 and early part of this year, Sunn said the Greater Ampati Water Supply Scheme and the New Shillong Township Water Supply Project were sanctioned at the same time and works were also allotted to the contractors at the same time.

“If works for implementation have started for Ampati, works should also start for New Shillong Township. This is a very important water supply project for the state and the Centre should be informed on its implementation”, he said.

The cost of the water supply project for New Shillong is Rs 321.28 crore and for Ampati, it is Rs 139.73 crore.

The projects were sanctioned under the special plan assistance from the Centre.

The allotment of works to contractors for both the projects were finalised by the tender acceptance board on November 8, 2016 and procurements of pipes for New Shillong Township Water Supply Project were also made sometime during September 2015 and August 2016.

Earlier, Governor Tathagata Roy, in his address to the Assembly, had only mentioned that works for Greater Ampati Water Supply Project have started and were in progress and there was no mention of New Shillong Township water Supply Project.

This had prompted Sunn to take up the issue in the Assembly.

According to Sunn, while the decision to implement the project for South West Garo Hills is welcome, the decision not to implement the project for East Khasi Hills district is questionable.

“The government cannot adopt one yard stick for Garo Hills and another for Khasi Hills”, he said

The new township is located nearly 13 kms away from the city.

Within the township, there are ten villages, Mawdiangdiang, Umroh, Mawlong, Diengiong, Umsawli, Mawkasiang, Madansaisiej, Mawpdang, Siejiong and Tynring.

The DPR of the New Shillong Township Water Supply Project (Phase I) besides the cost of different components of the project was arrived at and formulated by the department after a detailed survey of different components of the water supply project to serve the targeted population.