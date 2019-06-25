Court finds Umroi airport expansion work feasible

Construction hurdles worry AAI

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya on Monday observed that there is no justification for the stand of Airports Authority of India (AAI) that the expansion work of the Umroi airport is not feasible.

During the hearing on the pending PIL on the matter, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice HS Thangkhiew, referred to their visit to the airport on June 17 along with the Amicus Curiae and the respective counsels and said, “A fact needs to be noticed that during interaction with the officials of the AAI, it was pointed out by the concerned officials that due to cluster-I coming in the way of landing of the aircraft, there may be some difficulties on the construction of the airport at present. However after visiting and examining the site of the airport, prima facie, we are of the opinion that the concerns of the AAI do not appear to be justified”.

The Additional Advocate General said an affidavit on behalf of Meghalaya has been filed and the matter will come up for hearing on July 2. The court said the report regarding the visit has been prepared by the Registrar General and the same was placed on record.

The copies of the report will be given to the Amicus Curiae and the respective counsels.