CM pushes for flights to Delhi

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has pushed for direct flights between Shillong and Delhi with Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri.

Sangma on Monday discussed with the minister better air connectivity for Meghalaya. He expressed gratitude to Puri for his positive response.

It may be mentioned that the High Court of Meghalaya has asked civil aviation authorities and Airports Authority of India (AAI) to prioritise flight services from Shillong to Delhi.

NPP office in Delhi

On the other hand, Sangma, who is also the national president of NPP, along with his party members, Tura MP Agatha Sangma, NPP MLA and advisor to chief minister Thomas Sangma, also discussed with Puri matters related to the party and allotment of space for an NPP office in Delhi.

Puri also holds charge of Housing and Urban Affairs.