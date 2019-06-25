Ampareen admits buzz for CLP leadership change

SHILLONG: Senior Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh has admitted that the party recently discussed change in the CLP leadership, but the meeting remained inconclusive as there were very few MLAs present.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Ampareen said only nine of the 19 party MLAs attended the meeting with AICC general secretary in-charge, Northeastern states, Luizinho Faleiro, during his visit to the state last week.

“It was inconclusive and we do not want to deny that there was talk about leadership change. We were not in a position to take any firm decision on the issue since only nine MLAs had attended the meeting,” she said.

She said there is discussion whether the present CLP leader should bow out and allow a new face to come to the forefront to negotiate in the event of any possibility of forming government with any other party in the state arising. She, however, said the party is not in any hurry to be in power.

“As members of the CLP, we have our personal opinions and these may not be common with others. But surely there is opinion which is being discussed that we have come to a stage where we need to take a re-look at our own leader,” she said.

The senior Congress MLA, however, said that the party would like to be the voice of the people in the event of any issue being ignored or left unattended.

“We are hearing and reading in the media there will be many new policies and plans of the NDA at the Centre. The state will also face the fallout of any new central laws like the CAB, Land Registration, Uniform Civil Code besides other policies and plans of the NDA government,” she said.

She is optimistic that other parties may request the Congress to join hands with them to deal with the issues and agendas that are going to come Meghalaya’s way in the next two to three years.