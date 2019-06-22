Shooting snubbed in 2022 CWG

New Delhi: The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Friday announced that shooting will not be a part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The decision came as a big blow to India as the country had won 16 medals from shooting at Gold Coast 2018 and seven out of the 26 Gold medals came from the sport. Speaking to IANS, Anjum Moudgil — who won silver at in the 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions event in Gold Coast — said that the decision is a big blow for shooters as the Commonwealth Games is always a big event for them. Earlier, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Raninder Singh said that India should boycott Birmingham 2022 if shooting gets excluded. The association’s secretary Rajiv Bhatia told IANS that if a decision such as that can only be taken by the government or the Indian Olympic Association. (IANS)