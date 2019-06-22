PKL 7 season opener on July 20

Mumbai: Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba in the opening game of the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on July 20, the organisers announced Friday. The game will be played at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, PKL organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd said in a statement issued here. Current champions Bengaluru Bulls take on three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second game of opening day, it said. According to the organisers, each team will play every other team twice, and the top six will make it to the playoffs. Total 12 teams are in the fray and would be vying for the title. The seventh season will see new coaches take to the mat- Anup Kumar for Puneri Paltan and Rakesh Kumar for Haryana Steelers. (PTI)