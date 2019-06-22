Pant feels more positive after WC snub

Southampton: Stumper batsman Rishabh Pant is positive despite the World Cup snub, after joining the Indian squad as a replacement to the injured Shikhar Dhawan.

“When I didn’t get selected, I thought may be I didn’t do something right, so I became more positive and focused on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. Then I kept practising,” Pant told India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted by BCCI.

Pant was drafted in as cover after Dhawan suffered a thumb fracture during his match-winning hundred against Australia.

“It is one dream for all to make India win. When I came to know that I have been called to England as a back-up, my mother was with me. So I told her, she went to temple and paid her offerings. (IANS)