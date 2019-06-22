Indian gymnast gets bronze at Asian Artistic Gymnastic C’ship

New Delhi: Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak had to settle with bronze after scoring 13.384 in vault event finals of the Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Friday. The youngster from Bengal qualified for finals earning her sixth place, ended with a score 13.384 to fetch her bronze. In the first and second rounds she scored 13.400 and 13.367. Yu Linmin of China bagged gold (14.350), while silver went to Ayaka Sakaguchi (13.584) of Japan. (UNI)