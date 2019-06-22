District-Level Subroto Cup final to be held on June 24

SHILLONG: In the first semifinal match of the District-Level Subroto Mukherjee Cup, Under-17 category, H Elias HSS defeated Tlongumniam HSS by 3 goals. The first goal for H Elias was scored by Ioanis Suchen in the 42nd minute and Benjamin Diengdoh scored the succeeding two goals in the 49th and 60th minute of the match. In the second semifinal match, Shillong College defeated O.M Roy HSS by a tie breaker and the match ended in a 5-4 win for the former team. The finals will be played on June 24 at Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Stadium, Shillong. Umthli HSS will play against Iewrynghep Higher Secondary School at 9.15 am, O. M Roy HSS against District War Sepngi SS at 10.30am and H Elias HSS will lock horns with Shillong College HSS at 12.00 pm.