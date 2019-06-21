Change of MPCC leadership depends on MLAs:Faleiro



SHILLONG: The AICC General secretary in charge North East, Luizinho Faleiro, has left it to the party MLAs to discuss if they wanted a change in the state leadership even as he informed that restructuring and reorganization of the party would take place at all levels within the next one month in a Meghalaya.

When asked if the party is open to the idea of changing the party leadership on Meghalaya,Faleiro said,” It is upto them to discuss and Congress is a democratic party.”

He,however, reiterated that he had not been informed by the MLAs about any demand for change in the leadership.

According to Faleiro, consolidated reorganization of the party at all levels is on the pipeline and the party is identifying the areas where the party is weak for reconsolidation.

Maintaining that all the Congress MLAs in Meghalaya are intact, he said differences among human beings were common and more over Congess is a democratic party.

He further urged the MLAs to meet each other frequently and be more open about discussing issues.

Stating that the MLAs have told him that they are happy,he however added that the MLAs were not very happy for not being able to fulfill the aspirations of the public.

Earlier,he said that the party would honour the best Block and Booth committee where the party got the highest votes in the elections for their hardwork. He informed that Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee would visit block committees to find out the problems and resolve it accordingly.

Reiterating that the party will restructure the organisation of needed,he further urged the MLAs to integrate themselves into the organisation.

Stating that the party would soon come out with its action plan and road map on re strengthening the party, he admitted that the party was going through a difficult time and was doing an introspection to identify it’s weaknesses and strength.

Earlier, he reiterated that he visited Shillong to thank the voters and party workers while adding that the vote share of the party had increased significantly in states like Meghalaya,Nagaland and Tripura.