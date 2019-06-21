Big B aces old man avatar in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ first look

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s first look from the upcoming film “Gulabo Sitabo” is out and he is sporting a grumpy old man’s look.

In the first look doing the rounds on social media, the 76-year-old thespian is seen sporting a long beard, spectacles, a head scarf and a prosthetic nose making Big B look almost unrecognisable.

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

“Gulabo Sitabo”, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, will release on April 24, 2020.

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, will be shot on locations mostly in the old parts Lucknow. The film has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi of “Piku” fame.

Gulabo Sitabo – a legendary pair of puppet sisters have been part of Uttar Pradesh’s folklore and their tales have been a part of childhood. The film, apparently, is a take-off on these two characters and is believed to be a comedy.

