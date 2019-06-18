Demand for withdrawal of Guthi Bill in Nepal

Kathmandu: The Nepali Congress has demanded withdrawal of the Guthi Bill, which the party described as against the country’s tradition, religion, culture and civilisation.

The Nepali Congress Parliamentary Party on Saturday issued a press release calling on the government to withdraw the Guthi Bill.

It said the bill was also against the constitutional provisions and system.

Earlier, Information and Communication Minister Gokul Prasad Baskota had said the government was trying to address issues surrounding the Guthi Bill in a scientific way. “As the bill is linked to our culture, tradition and customs on the one hand and production and farmers’ rights on the other, the government is trying to hold intensive discussion on this bill as to address concerns raised, and make the bill more scientific,” said the minister, addressing a programme at Sipaghat in Mandan-Deupur Municipality a few days back.

He also questioned the rationale behind the demand that temples should be allowed to occupy a large swathe of land to profit the priests or temple management committee members, leaving the farmers high and dry. (UNI)