30 killed in triple suicide bombing in NE Nigeria

Kano: Thirty people were killed late on Sunday in a triple suicide bombing in northeast Nigeria, emergency services reported, in an attack bearing the hallmarks of the Boko Haram jihadist group.

“The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured,” Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said on Monday, raising the tally from 17 dead and 17 wounded.

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on TV.

The attack happened around 9:00 pm , Ali Hassan, the leader of a self-defence group in the town, said. (AFP)