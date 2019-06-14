World Blood Donor’s Day observed in Tura

TURA: Together with the rest of the world, “World Blood Donor’s Day” was observed at District Auditorium, Tura on Friday where Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya and MLA North Tura Thomas A Sangma graced the occasion as Chief Guest with Chief Executive Member, GHADC, Dipul R Marak as the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Thomas A Sangma said that donating blood and saving the life of a person in need gives a different kind of satisfaction and happiness to the donor. He also shared his past experience of donating blood way back in 2003 elections when a poll party was ambush while returning and needed blood immediately, it was then he and the present Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma who donated their blood for the injured officer.

Stressing on the importance of voluntary blood donation, he urged everyone to sensitize the people about the stigma that people believe that giving blood would make them weak, but instead donating blood makes people strong and physically healthy provided they take care of the health.

While addressing the gathering, Dipul R Marak expressed his acknowledgment for blood donors and saving the life of those in need and said that only a person who have been saved by a donor will understand the value and preciousness of blood donor. Stating that we do not know when accidents or any misfortune will occur, therefore, it is better we donate blood when we can so that it may be of use to anyone in need and also informed that he would organise voluntary blood donation among the staff of district council as soon as possible.

President Nokma Council, Skylance G Momin in his brief speech said that he was not a donor but have been saved by the donation of blood by his constables in his earlier days and also encourage other young people to donate blood and save a precious life.

In her keynote address Dr. S K Marak stated that the World Blood Donor’s Day is observed every year to mark the anniversary of Karl Landsteinerin in order to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank and appreciate blood donors for their voluntary, life saving gifts of blood. She informed that the Tura Civil Hospital Blood Bank requires about 3000 units of blood in a year, but since voluntary blood donation are very few about 10.45 per cent, therefore had to depend solely on family and replacement donors due to lack of awareness and voluntary donations.

She also mentioned that the theme for Blood Donor Day 2019 is “Blood donation and universal access to safe blood transfusion” to achieve universal health coverage. The slogan for the campaign is “Safe blood for all” to raise awareness about the universal need for safe blood in the delivery of health care.

During the function, the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and President Nokma Council distributed the Certificates to the winners of Debate, Drawing and Painting Competition which was held earlier for the occasion. Rikchesik R Marak, Arlian G Momin from Casarina Public School and Chedesa M Sangma from St. Xavier’s School were adjudged the first, second and third respectively in the Debate competition while Chiga Liansa R Marak, Souvik Paul and Elvira JAkme B Sangma and Salsara G Momin bagged the first, second and third prizes respectively for Drawing and Painting Competitions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, M T Sangma, Superintendent Tura Civil Hospital, Dr M A Sangma, President Nokma Council, S G Momin, Dr. D P G Momin were among other who spoke on the occasion.