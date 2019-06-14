Two persons, including Tura resident, test positive for Japanese Encephalitis in Garo Hills

Removal of pig stys from town ordered

- Advertisement -

TURA: A medical alert has been sounded and orders to remove pig rearing in the town areas has been given after two persons, including a patient from Tura, tested positive for Japanese Encephalitis, a brain infection disease.

A 22 year old woman from Upper Chandmari locality of Tura and another 38 year old woman from Simkalanggre village, post office Sangknigre, under Alagre community health centre of West Garo Hills were found with symptoms of Japanese Encephalitis including continuous fever.

Blood samples were taken of the Tura patient on May 30th and of the Simkalanggre village on 31st. The results of the test released on Friday revealed both to be positive. They have since been admitted to Tura civil hospital for treatment.

The disease is caused by the mosquito borne Japanese Encephalitis virus which is spread by the culex type mosquito. Pigs and wild birds serve as a reservoir for the virus and symptoms include headache, vomiting, fever, confusion and seizures and occasional inflammation of the brain.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills has directed the Tura Municipal Board to deploy its enforcement inspectors and seize pigs and cattle from residents who are illegally rearing them in various localities of the town.

A vast number of localities, beginning from Wadanang, K A road, Mission Compound all the way to Upper Chandmari and distant Dakopgre have people illegally rearing pigs despite a ban. With the first cases of Japanese encephalitis having been reported, authorities are worried it could infect more people and have decided to go on an overdrive and seize the illegal livestock.