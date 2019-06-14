Shillong lecturer awarded intl scholarship

SHILLONG: Rahul S Chatterjee, a Shillong-based Physics teacher, has been awarded the prestigious ‘International High School Teacher Programme’ fellowship for a two-week training programme at CERN in Geneva, Switzerland.

The programme is scheduled to be held in July.

Chatterjee is an Assistant Lecturer (Physics) of Shillong Jail Road Boys’Higher Secondary School. He has won the fellowship through an open international competition.

It may be mentioned that Chatterjee is the only teacher from India who has been selected.

He has brought laurels to the state and the school in the past as well.

In 2009, Chatterjee was conferred with the ‘Science Teacher Award’ by the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), NER Local Chapter.

In 2012, he received the highly acclaimed ‘International Leaders in Education Programme’ (ILEP) fellowship to the United States.