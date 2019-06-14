Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Bindo Lanong. File photo.
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Not interested to occupy post of party chief: Lanong

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Former Deputy Chief Minister and UDP senior leader, Bindo M Lanong has made it clear that he is not interested to occupy the post of party president.

The statement came from  Lanong  as the general council meeting of the party will be held on September  11 and  the entire body of the party will be re-structured.

- Advertisement -

It is learnt that internal elections would be held for all the posts of the office bearer in the party.

The general council meeting usually takes place in every three years to re-structure and re-strengthen the party.

“ I am already second in the party and so I think its good  enough for me,” Lanong said. 

You might also like More from author
Comments
error: Content is protected !!