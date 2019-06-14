Not interested to occupy post of party chief: Lanong

SHILLONG: Former Deputy Chief Minister and UDP senior leader, Bindo M Lanong has made it clear that he is not interested to occupy the post of party president.

The statement came from Lanong as the general council meeting of the party will be held on September 11 and the entire body of the party will be re-structured.

It is learnt that internal elections would be held for all the posts of the office bearer in the party.

The general council meeting usually takes place in every three years to re-structure and re-strengthen the party.

“ I am already second in the party and so I think its good enough for me,” Lanong said.