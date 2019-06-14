NEIGRIHMS doctors support striking Kolkata doctors

SHILLONG: The NEIGRIHMS Resident Doctors Association has strongly condemned the barbaric acts of violence on Dr P Mukherjee, NRSMCH, Kolkata who was performing his duty as an intern while announcing that they would join the all India strike being called by the Indian Medical Association on the June 17.

In a statement issued here, president of the Association, Dr Synrang B Warjri said that this inhuman and insane act of violence is not justifiable in any way.

“We are shocked and enraged at the indifference and failure of the government of West Bengal to protect the doctors working there. This inhuman act is way beyond any kind of verbal condemnation,” he said.

The Association said that they felt extremely sad and sorry for the condition of the doctors in the state of West Bengal while extending its solidarity and prayers to their brothers and sisters of Medicos community in the state of West Bengal.

We also share the grief and pain of the parents of the affected doctors.

As a mark of protest, a candlelight march was held at NEIGRIHMS on Friday to show their strong support and solidarity with the striking doctors in West Bengal who are suffering at this moment.

“At the end of the day, every doctor’s wish is to heal the sick but with that also comes our very own safety and security,” he said.