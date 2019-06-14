Multiple FIRs lodged against Ex militant chief in Tura, molestation and threat charges levelled

TURA: Women family members of three student leaders in Tura have filed separate police FIRs against former ANVC-B chairman Bernard Rimpu N Marak and his close associates over the latter’s alleged forcible entry into their homes with an intend to cause harm on Wednesday night.

The charges levelled include molestation, threats and the illegal possession of weapons including daos and guns.

According to the police complaints, the three incidents apparently took place late Wednesday night when hordes of armed young men led by Rimpu and his henceman Wilver Danggo Marak came in eleven vehicles and targeted the homes of ADE president Dalseng Bira Ch Momin, AYWO president Sengbath Ch Marak and another member of the same group.

Women members in each of the homes that were raided by the ex-militant chief in the night alleged that they were manhandled, molested, threatened and abused by Rimpu and Wilver Danggo and their homes surrounded by around twenty boys armed with daos, clubs, iron rods as they tried to seek out the student leaders. The former militant leader was allegedly carrying an illegal gun when he barged into the homes, stated the women folk in their police complaints.

The show of strength and illegal entry into the student leaders’ homes by the ex-militant is said to be in retaliation for the arson attack on his farm house near Edenbari, this week, that was blamed on Tengsak’s GSU faction, ADE, AYWO and FKJGP.

The confrontation between the ex-militant chief and the student groups is apparently over the collection of illegal tax from hundreds of teer counters in Tura.

While Rimpu alleges that these organizations are extorting from teer counters every day, they in turn accuse him of demanding protection money to allow the counters to operate.

Wednesday night’s incidents involving trespassing into homes of student leaders took place between 9 and 10:30 in the night.

“As the dogs were barking and thinking it was one of the neighbours, I opened the door and saw that my daughter was being asked questions by Rimpu and Wilver. When they saw me they asked me where my son was. I informed that he was not home but they shoved my daughter aside and about 15 men barged into the house. They barged into my daughter and son’s room and then entered my bedroom when I was not properly dressed and questioned me on the whereabouts of my son,” said the first FIR filed by the mother of an AYWO leader.

In the FIR, Rimpu is accused of threatening to cut off her son’s head if they were able to catch him.

In the second raid into the home of ADE president Dalseng Bira over two dozen lethally armed boys surrounded the house while Rimpu and Wilver entered.

“Rimpu and Wilver asked me in a harsh voice where my husband was and that he must come out of the house. I told them that my husband has departed for Shillong on the 9th of June 2019. Some of them were making lewd remarks at me as I was half dressed and carried clubs and daggers,” stated Dalseng Bira’s wife in her FIR.

“Some of his goons tried to enter my house to which I objected at first. Rimpu showed me a gun and said that since I am objecting my husband must be home. I was scared for my children but I panicked saying that they could search my house. Suddenly Rimpu and Wilver started physically abusing me by touching and poking me inappropriately and by pushing me asking for my husband,” the FIR further states mentioning that the attackers warned of returning to kill the ADE president.

The late night saga ended with another entry by Rimpu and his gang into the house of the AYWO president.

“Two unidentified persons disconnected the light bulbs to my verandah after which Rimpu and Wilver barged into the house with weapons looking for my son. When I panicked in answering, they began pushing and tap-punching me and touching me in inappropriate places. They pulled at my top and my arm almost disrobing me. They also said that my son will be killed whenever and wherever possible,” the mother mentioned in her FIR.

Meanwhile, Tura police has beefed up security at all vulnerable places and launched a search for the culprits even as the three FIRs have already been registered.

“As soon as we got information about the events taking place on Wednesday night we dispatched our forces but they had escaped minutes before our arrival. A search was launched from that night itself but it seems they are absconding,” informed